Rangers' Marc Staal: Only blocks shots in return
Staal (rest) blocked three shots and skated 23:03 in Monday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Oilers.
Staal came back after a one-game absence to skate big minutes in this game. The blueliner has 97 blocks and 75 hits over 68 games to go with 13 points, none of which are enough to justify significant fantasy attention.
