Rangers' Marc Staal: Out two weeks minimum
Staal went under the knife for an ankle infection Saturday and will be out at least two weeks.
It's been a rocky start for Staal, as he endured the first healthy scratch of his career and recorded just two points in 11 games. He'll now target a return Nov. 23 against the Canadiens. The Rangers may need to recall an additional blueliner if Brady Skjei (undisclosed) can't play Sunday against the Panthers; otherwise, Brendan Smith can bump back to the blue line as long as the forward corps is healthy.
