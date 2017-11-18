Staal registered a shot, two hits and a minus-1 rating through 17:01 of ice time during Friday's 2-0 loss to the Blue Jackets.

The veteran defenseman has now gone 12 games without registering a point, and he entered Friday averaging a career-low 17:51 of ice time per game. As a result, it's difficult to rely on Staal in the majority of fantasy settings.

