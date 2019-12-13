Rangers' Marc Staal: Questionable for Saturday
Staal is considered a game-time call for Saturday's contest versus the Ducks, Colin Stephenson of Newsday reports.
Staal may be still suffering from the effects of an infection in his ankle, though the team didn't disclose the reason behind it. If he ultimately can't suit up, Brendan Smith will draw in as a defenseman in his place.
