Staal (undisclosed) will play in Saturday's matchup against the Ducks, Brett Cyrgalis of the New York Post reports.

Staal was considered a game-time decision, but he's good to go. The veteran blueliner isn't fantasy owners' concern since he's posted just three points over 15 games while logging a 43.9 Corsi For percentage. Staal will link up with Anthony DeAngelo on the second pairing.