Rangers' Marc Staal: Records helper Tuesday
Staal recorded an assist in Tuesday's 5-3 win over Montreal.
Carey Price couldn't handle Staal's shot from the point, dropping the puck into the arms of a waiting Pavel Buchnevich, who promptly slammed it home to tie the game, 3-3. The point was just Staal's third in 15 games, though two of those three points have come in November.
