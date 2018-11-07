Staal recorded an assist in Tuesday's 5-3 win over Montreal.

Carey Price couldn't handle Staal's shot from the point, dropping the puck into the arms of a waiting Pavel Buchnevich, who promptly slammed it home to tie the game, 3-3. The point was just Staal's third in 15 games, though two of those three points have come in November.

