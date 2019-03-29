Staal (lower body) will rejoin the lineup for Friday's game against the Blues, Colin Stephenson of Newsday reports.

While Staal's return should bolster the Rangers back end, his lack of offensive prowess keeps him from being a fantasy mainstay in most formats. The veteran defenseman owns just 13 points through 73 contests this season. While it's better than what he's compiled in the past two seasons, Staal should be left on the waiver wire in most formats.