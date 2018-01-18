Rangers' Marc Staal: Ruled out through weekend
Staal (lower body) will not return for either of the team's contests this weekend.
Staal will miss at least the first two games of the team's upcoming road trip as a result, and there's a chance the team will recall some bodies from the AHL affiliate to provide additional depth along the blue line. Staal's next opportunity to return arrives Tuesday against the Ducks, though whether or not he joins the team on its road trip could be a sign of whether or not he plans to play at all on the four-game west coast swing.
