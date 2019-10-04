Staal scored a goal in his 21:30 of ice time in Thursday's 6-4 win over the Jets.

Few pegged Staal as the man to score the first goal of the Rangers' season after he lit the lamp only three times in 79 games last season, but the veteran blueliner did just that on a gorgeous wraparound. Staal can still be ignored in most formats due to his lack of offense, but he should continue to munch minutes on New York's blue line.