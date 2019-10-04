Rangers' Marc Staal: Scores first goal of NY's season
Staal scored a goal in his 21:30 of ice time in Thursday's 6-4 win over the Jets.
Few pegged Staal as the man to score the first goal of the Rangers' season after he lit the lamp only three times in 79 games last season, but the veteran blueliner did just that on a gorgeous wraparound. Staal can still be ignored in most formats due to his lack of offense, but he should continue to munch minutes on New York's blue line.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.