Rangers' Marc Staal: Seeing plenty of ice time
Staal produced a minus-2 rating and one shot in a team-high 23:14 of ice time in Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Blue Jackets.
New York's reliance on an over-the-hill Staal shows just how unimpressive the team's blue line is in Kevin Shattenkirk's (shoulder) absence. His long reach still allows Staal to make nice defensive plays every now and again, but his contributions rarely translate to fantasy value.
