Rangers' Marc Staal: Set for return
Staal (neck) will return to the lineup Thursday evening versus the Canadiens, Brian Heyman of Newsday reports.
Staal reportedly practiced Wednesday, showing signs that he'll be ready to return after an eight-game injury layoff. The Thunder Bay, Ontario native likely won't stir up any movement in the fantasy realm, as he's only added seven points through 50 games this season, albeit helping the Rangers goalies to the tune of 71 blocked shots.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...