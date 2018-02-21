Staal (neck) will return to the lineup Thursday evening versus the Canadiens, Brian Heyman of Newsday reports.

Staal reportedly practiced Wednesday, showing signs that he'll be ready to return after an eight-game injury layoff. The Thunder Bay, Ontario native likely won't stir up any movement in the fantasy realm, as he's only added seven points through 50 games this season, albeit helping the Rangers goalies to the tune of 71 blocked shots.