Rangers' Marc Staal: Status uncertain for Monday
Staal (upper body) is a game-time decision for Monday's game versus the Islanders, Colin Stephenson of Newsday reports.
Staal practiced with the team during Monday's morning skate, but he worked as an extra, so he seems to be trending in the wrong direction. We'll be able to confirm his status once the Rangers take warmups at 6:30 p.m. ET. Fantasy owners won't need to wait around for the verdict, however, as the veteran blueliner has just six points over 27 games.
