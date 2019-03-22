Staal's (lower body) status for Saturday's game against Toronto remains in question.

Head coach David Quinn said Staal felt better Friday but "we'll see how he is [Saturday]." Staal would likely need to rejoin the team at practice before slotting back into the lineup for game action. The Ontario native's status shouldn't concern fantasy owners too much, as he holds just 13 points in 72 games -- although the veteran does boast 80 hits and 102 blocked shots on the season.