Rangers' Marc Staal: Status up in the air
Staal's (lower body) status for Saturday's game against Toronto remains in question.
Head coach David Quinn said Staal felt better Friday but "we'll see how he is [Saturday]." Staal would likely need to rejoin the team at practice before slotting back into the lineup for game action. The Ontario native's status shouldn't concern fantasy owners too much, as he holds just 13 points in 72 games -- although the veteran does boast 80 hits and 102 blocked shots on the season.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...