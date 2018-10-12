Staal had one shot and a plus-1 rating in 16:47 of ice time during Thursday's 3-2 overtime win over the Sharks.

Staal's veteran leadership keeps him in the lineup, even with the Rangers shuffling eight bodies for six spots on the blue line. Of the six defensemen New York dressed in this one, Staal was the only one to skate fewer than 18 minutes. His fantasy peak was never high, and the 31-year-old Staal has long been on the decline.