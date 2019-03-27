Rangers' Marc Staal: Still sidelined
Staal (lower body) won't play Wednesday against the Bruins.
Staal is still considered day-to-day with his lower-body injury, which suggests he could be ready to return as soon as Friday against St. Louis. Either way, there's no reason for fantasy owners to keep tabs on his availability, as he's only picked up 13 points in 73 games this campaign.
