Staal is the Ranger most likely to be subjected to a contract buyout in the next month, theScore reports.

The veteran defenseman produced a mere eight points through 72 games this past season, but he's posted a cumulative plus-40 rating and averaged 109 blocked shots over the last four years, so he can still make life easier for a goaltender. According to CapFriendly, it would cost the Rangers $8.13 million over a six-year span to purchase the balance of Staal's contract that has $12.2 million remaining.