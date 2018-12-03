Rangers' Marc Staal: Two points in rough loss
Staal scored and recorded an assist in Sunday's 4-3 shootout loss to Winnipeg.
In addition to the goal and assist, Staal dished out two hits, blocked a shot and also recorded one shot on goal himself Sunday. It was Staal's first multi-point game of 2018-19, and the 31-year-old now has two goals and seven points in 28 games. Because the veteran blueliner averages just 0.19 points per game he shouldn't be relied upon to provide impactful fantasy numbers on a regular basis.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 10
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...