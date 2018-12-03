Staal scored and recorded an assist in Sunday's 4-3 shootout loss to Winnipeg.

In addition to the goal and assist, Staal dished out two hits, blocked a shot and also recorded one shot on goal himself Sunday. It was Staal's first multi-point game of 2018-19, and the 31-year-old now has two goals and seven points in 28 games. Because the veteran blueliner averages just 0.19 points per game he shouldn't be relied upon to provide impactful fantasy numbers on a regular basis.