Rangers' Marc Staal: Will play Friday
Staal (infection) will be back in the lineup against Montreal on Friday, Brett Cyrgalis of the New York Post reports.
Staal will return to the lineup after a 13-game stint on the shelf. The blueliner is far from an offensive powerhouse considering he hasn't reached the 20-point mark since 2014-15. The 32-year-old won't offer much in terms of fantasy value outside of defensive stats.
