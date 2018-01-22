Staal (lower body) will play in Sunday's tilt against Los Angeles.

Staal was only sidelined two games with his ailment and will return to a rather thin Rangers blue line, especially now that Kevin Shattenkirk (knee) has been ruled out indefinitely. With the 31-year-old in the lineup, Steve Kampfer will take a turn in the press box, while Staal will look to build on his modest seven points (one goal, six assists) in 41 games this year.