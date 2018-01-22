Staal (lower body) will play in Sunday's tilt against Los Angeles.

Staal was only sidelined two games with his ailment and will return to a rather thin Rangers blue line, especially now that Kevin Shattenkirk (knee) has been ruled out indefinitely. With the 31-year-old in the lineup, Steve Kampfer will take a turn in the press box, while Staal will look to build on his modest seven points (one goal, six assists) in 41 games this year.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories