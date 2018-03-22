Play

Staal (illness) will be in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Flyers.

Staal missed Wednesday's practice due to an illness, but he's evidently feeling well enough to gut it out against Philadelphia. The veteran blueliner, who's notched one goal and eight points in 63 contests this campaign, will skate with Neal Pionk on the Rangers' first pairing against the Flyers.

