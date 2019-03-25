Rangers' Marc Staal: Won't go Monday
Staal (lower body) will be a spectator for Monday's game versus Pittsburgh.
According to head coach David Quinn, the veteran defenseman is day-to-day, but given where the Rangers are in the standings, it would come as little surprise if they decided to shut Staal down for the remainder of the season. The 31-year-old's situation is definitely something to keep a close on over the next few days.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...