Staal (lower body) will be a spectator for Monday's game versus Pittsburgh.

According to head coach David Quinn, the veteran defenseman is day-to-day, but given where the Rangers are in the standings, it would come as little surprise if they decided to shut Staal down for the remainder of the season. The 31-year-old's situation is definitely something to keep a close on over the next few days.

More News
Our Latest Stories