Staal (lower body) will not play in Thursday's game against the Sabres, Steve Zipay of Newsday reports.

Staal exited Tuesday's game against the Flyers due to the malady and, although he's rehabbing, the blueliner will be forced to miss at least one game. Steve Kampfer will replace Staal in Thursday's lineup, though neither of the two possesses a ton of fantasy in the majority of formats. Staal's next opportunity to dress arrives Saturday against the Avalanche.