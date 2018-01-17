Rangers' Marc Staal: Won't play Thursday
Staal (lower body) will not play in Thursday's game against the Sabres, Steve Zipay of Newsday reports.
Staal exited Tuesday's game against the Flyers due to the malady and, although he's rehabbing, the blueliner will be forced to miss at least one game. Steve Kampfer will replace Staal in Thursday's lineup, though neither of the two possesses a ton of fantasy in the majority of formats. Staal's next opportunity to dress arrives Saturday against the Avalanche.
More News
-
Rangers' Marc Staal: Leaves with lower-body ailment•
-
Rangers' Marc Staal: Tough break on opposing goal•
-
Rangers' Marc Staal: Minimal presence in victory•
-
Rangers' Marc Staal: Plays just 17:01 in loss to Columbus•
-
Rangers' Marc Staal: Chips in assist in loss•
-
Rangers' Marc Staal: Has to earn roster spot•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...