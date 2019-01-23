Rangers' Marek Mazanec: Added to AHL roster
Mazanec was reassigned to AHL Hartford on Wednesday, TSN.ca reports.
Mazanec trades places on the organizational depth chart with Dustin Tokarski, presumably in an effort to give the former a long look during the NHL's All-Star break and the corresponding bye week. Mazanec is 7-6-2 with a 3.15 GAA and .895 save percentage over 15 games for the AHL's Wolfpack this season, suggesting he still needs to refine his game in the lower ranks.
