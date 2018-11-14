Rangers' Marek Mazanec: Assigned to AHL Hartford

Mazanec was sent down to AHL Hartford on Wednesday.

The 27-year-old netminder, this season, has a record of 3-4-2 to go along with a 3.11 GAA and a .889 save percentage in nine minor-league starts. Mazanec has yet to play an NHL game in 2018-19.

