Rangers' Marek Mazanec: Heading back to AHL Hartford

Mazanec was reassigned to the minors Monday.

The move to flip Mazanec and Alexandar Georgiev was meant to get the younger Georgiev some game action in the minors -- so the decision to flip the netminders was expected to occur at some point. Mazanec returns to the Wolf Pack, for whom he is 2-2-0 with a 3.53 GAA while splitting time with Dustin Tokarski.