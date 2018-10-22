Rangers' Marek Mazanec: Heading back to AHL Hartford
Mazanec was reassigned to the minors Monday.
The move to flip Mazanec and Alexandar Georgiev was meant to get the younger Georgiev some game action in the minors -- so the decision to flip the netminders was expected to occur at some point. Mazanec returns to the Wolf Pack, for whom he is 2-2-0 with a 3.53 GAA while splitting time with Dustin Tokarski.
More News
-
Rangers' Marek Mazanec: Recalled from AHL Hartford•
-
Rangers' Marek Mazanec: Ticketed for AHL•
-
Rangers' Marek Mazanec: Under Rangers' control through 2018-19•
-
Rangers' Marek Mazanec: Signing on with Rangers•
-
Predators' Marek Mazanec: Signs with KHL club•
-
Predators' Marek Mazanec: Settles on one-year deal with Nashville•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.