Rangers' Marek Mazanec: Recalled from AHL Hartford
Mazanec was called up from the minors Thursday.
Mazanec will replace Alexandar Georgiev as the backup behind Henrik Lundqvist. In the minors, the 26-year-old Mazanec has posted a 2-2-0 record with a .859 save percentage, which isn't exactly the type of standout performance that earns a promotion. Depending on how well Georgiev does with the Wolf Pack, this certainly could be a short stint in the NHL for Mazanec.
