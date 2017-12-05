Rangers' Marek Mazanec: Signing on with Rangers

Mazanec is listed on waivers for the Rangers, meaning he is signing with them and will likely be optioned to AHL Hartford, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

Because Mazanec is coming over from the KHL, he needs to clear waivers despite already reportedly signing with New York. Nevertheless, the Czech keeper is projected to be at least third in the pecking order at goalie for the Rangers and likely won't get a shot at playing time unless either Henrik Lundqvist or Ondrej Pavelec sustain a major injury.