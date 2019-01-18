Rangers' Marek Mazanec: Summoned by parent club

The Rangers recalled Mazanec from AHL Hartford on Friday.

The Rangers sent Alexander Georgiev down to the minors in a corresponding move in order to get him some work during the NHL's upcoming All-Star break, which means Mazanec will almost certainly be returned to Hartford prior to New York's Jan. 29 matchup with Philadelphia.

