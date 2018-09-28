Rangers' Marek Mazanec: Ticketed for AHL

Mazanec was waived Friday for the purpose of being reassigned to AHL Hartford.

Mazanec signed a one-year contract with the Rangers in June. He made two preseason appearances, allowing three goals on 20 shots for a shaky .850 save percentage. It appears that Mazanec has lost the NHL backup job to Alexandar Georgiev.

