Rangers' Marek Mazanec: Ticketed for AHL
Mazanec was waived Friday for the purpose of being reassigned to AHL Hartford.
Mazanec signed a one-year contract with the Rangers in June. He made two preseason appearances, allowing three goals on 20 shots for a shaky .850 save percentage. It appears that Mazanec has lost the NHL backup job to Alexandar Georgiev.
More News
-
Rangers' Marek Mazanec: Under Rangers' control through 2018-19•
-
Rangers' Marek Mazanec: Signing on with Rangers•
-
Predators' Marek Mazanec: Signs with KHL club•
-
Predators' Marek Mazanec: Settles on one-year deal with Nashville•
-
Marek Mazanec: Placed on waivers•
-
Predators' Marek Mazanec: Seeking arbitration•
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...