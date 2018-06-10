Rangers' Marek Mazanec: Under Rangers' control through 2018-19
Mazanec has earned a one-year contract with the Rangers for the 2018-19 campaign, according to CapFriendly.
This deal was not heavily publicized. Mazanec is a depth goaltender who didn't get much more than a cup of coffee with the Predators after they selected him in the sixth round (179th overall) of the 2012 NHL Entry Draft. The 26-year-old's career NHL totals are comprised of an 8-13-4 record, 2.97 GAA and .895 save percentage. Last season, he split time between AHL Hartford and Bratislava Slovan of Russia's Kontinental Hockey League (KHL).
