Rangers' Marek Mazanec: Under Rangers' control through 2018-19

Mazanec has earned a one-year contract with the Rangers for the 2018-19 campaign, according to CapFriendly.

This deal was not heavily publicized. Mazanec is a depth goaltender who didn't get much more than a cup of coffee with the Predators after they selected him in the sixth round (179th overall) of the 2012 NHL Entry Draft. The 26-year-old's career NHL totals are comprised of an 8-13-4 record, 2.97 GAA and .895 save percentage. Last season, he split time between AHL Hartford and Bratislava Slovan of Russia's Kontinental Hockey League (KHL).