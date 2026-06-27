Rangers' Massimo Rizzo: Broadway-bound in trade

Rizzo was traded to the Rangers, along with pick 148 in the 2026 Entry Draft, for Adam Edstrom, reports the team web site.

Rizzo, who is 25, has now been traded three times in a span of three-and-a-half months. The career minor leaguer went from Philly to Boston on March 6 and was then moved to Nashville six days later. Rizzo appeared in 14 AHL games between the Providence Bruins and Milwaukee Admirals last season, scoring two goals and three assists. He also recorded 22 points (six goals, 16 assists) in 29 games for the Reading Royals of the ECHL. Rizzo has played in 60 career AHL games over two seasons. He's a depth move for the system and unlikely to see NHL ice anytime soon.