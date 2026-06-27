Rangers' Massimo Rizzo: Going to Broadway in trade

The Rangers acquired Rizzo and the No. 148 pick in the 2026 NHL Entry Draft from Nashville on Saturday in exchange for Adam Edstrom.

Rizzo has been traded three times in a span of three-and-a-half months. He went from Philadelphia to Boston on March 6 and was then moved to Nashville six days later. Rizzo appeared in 14 AHL games between Providence and Milwaukee last regular season, supplying two goals and three assists. He also recorded 22 points (six goals, 16 assists) in 29 games for ECHL Reading in the 2025-26 regular season. He's a depth move for the Rangers' system.