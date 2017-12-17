Rangers' Mats Zuccarello: Close to point-per-game pace over last 18 games

Zuccarello netted the game winner in overtime Saturday as the Rangers topped the Bruins 3-2 in overtime.

The Norwegian Hobbit has been especially productive of late. He has a three-game point streak on the go and 17 points (five goals, 12 assists) in his last 18 games. Zuccarello is delivering real fantasy heat right now and you need to have him active every game.

