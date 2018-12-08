Rangers' Mats Zuccarello: Could return Monday
Zuccarello (groin) could return for Monday's game against the Lightning, Brett Cyrgalis of the New York Post reports.
Zuccarello has joined the team on its road trip and is only considered day-to-day, but he's not doing well enough to be a candidate for Saturday's contest. The veteran forward's return would be a boon for the Rangers on Monday versus a tough Tampa Bay squad, but that's still no guarantee either at this point.
