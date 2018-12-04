Rangers' Mats Zuccarello: Could return Saturday

Zuccarello (groin) participated in practice Tuesday and is considered a possibility to play Saturday against the Panthers, Rick Carpiniello of The Athletic reports.

Zuccarello has missed most of the last month while battling injuries, but there appears to be a light at the end of the tunnel. The veteran winger has been effective when on the ice, racking up 10 points -- three goals and seven assists -- over 17 contests with the club, but he's also missed 11 games so far.