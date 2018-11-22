Rangers' Mats Zuccarello: Could suit up Friday in Philly

Zuccarello (lower body) could return this Friday to face the Flyers, Dan Rosen of NHL.com reports.

Zuccarello has missed the last three games with a lower-body injury but appears to have an outside chance to return against Philly the day after Thanksgiving. Still far from a sure thing, expect the Rangers to update his status prior to warmups tomorrow. Finally, it's been a down year for the Norweigan forward, with him managing just three goals and 10 points in 16 games.