Rangers' Mats Zuccarello: Could suit up Friday in Philly
Zuccarello (lower body) could return this Friday to face the Flyers, Dan Rosen of NHL.com reports.
Zuccarello has missed the last three games with a lower-body injury but appears to have an outside chance to return against Philly the day after Thanksgiving. Still far from a sure thing, expect the Rangers to update his status prior to warmups tomorrow. Finally, it's been a down year for the Norweigan forward, with him managing just three goals and 10 points in 16 games.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 8
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...