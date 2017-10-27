Rangers' Mats Zuccarello: Dishes fancy assist in win

Zuccarello dished out a helper while failing to take a shot in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Coyotes.

Zuccarello's flashy behind-the-back feed to a wide open Chris Kreider in front resulted in New York's first goal. The diminutive winger is among the most skilled players in the league with the puck on his stick, but he needs to start putting more pucks on net. While Zuccarello's eight points in 11 games have him on pace for 60 points after piling up 61 and 59 over the past two seasons, he's averaging a mere 1.5 shots on goal per contest after firing 2.4 per game last year.