Rangers' Mats Zuccarello: Expected back Thursday
Zuccarello (foot) will likely rejoin the lineup Thursday against the Devils, Brett Cyrgalis of the New York Post reports.
Zuccarello participated fully in Wednesday's practice session, which signaled he may give it a go. The veteran winger suggested that he's still in some minor pain, but he intends to play through it. His return will alleviate the loss of Brett Howden (knee) for an extended period of time. Assuming he dresses, Zucc should slot back in on both the top line and power-play unit.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 18
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...