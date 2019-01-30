Rangers' Mats Zuccarello: Expected back Thursday

Zuccarello (foot) will likely rejoin the lineup Thursday against the Devils, Brett Cyrgalis of the New York Post reports.

Zuccarello participated fully in Wednesday's practice session, which signaled he may give it a go. The veteran winger suggested that he's still in some minor pain, but he intends to play through it. His return will alleviate the loss of Brett Howden (knee) for an extended period of time. Assuming he dresses, Zucc should slot back in on both the top line and power-play unit.