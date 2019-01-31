Rangers' Mats Zuccarello: Good to go

As expected, Zuccarello (foot) will return to the lineup for Thursday's game against the Devils, Brett Cyrgalis of the New York Post reports.

Zuccarello will return to a prominent role following his one-game absence, skating on the Rangers' top line and first power-play unit against New Jersey. The veteran winger has notched eight goals and 24 points in 35 appearances this campaign.

More News
Our Latest Stories