Rangers' Mats Zuccarello: Hampered by groin strain

Zuccarello is day-to-day with a groin strain.

The day-to-day label suggests that Zuccarello's injury isn't serious, but frankly, the Rangers can't afford it to be any other way. Despite crafting a four-game winning streak, the Blueshirts are currently in sixth place within the Metropolitan Division, and Zuccarello ranks third on the team with 10 points (three goals, seven assists) through 15 games. He'll try to get into shape for Friday's road game against the Red Wings.