Rangers' Mats Zuccarello: Has foot issue
Zuccarello did not skate Monday due to a foot infection. He is considered day-to-day.
The Norwegian was playing some great hockey before the All-Star break, as he has nine points in his last five contests. New York plays Philadelphia on Tuesday. The Rangers already had to deal with the winger missing the bulk of November.
