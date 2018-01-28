Rangers' Mats Zuccarello: Heats up ahead of break
Zuccarello has a four-game point streak heading into the All-Star break.
Unsurprisingly, all five points he's tallied in that time have been assists. The NHL's most prominent Norwegian only has eight goals in 49 games. However, Zuccarello does have 29 assists, and he has 13 power-play points as well.
