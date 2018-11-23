Rangers' Mats Zuccarello: In lineup Friday

Zuccarello (lower body) will make his return to the lineup against the Flyers on Friday, NHL.com reports.

Zuccarello has played in just one of the Rangers' previous seven outings due to his lower-body issue. The forward is pointless in his last four appearances, despite having notched 10 shots on goal during that stretch. The forward's reintroduction to the lineup will allow New York to deploy a full complement of forwards after Cody McLeod (hand) was ruled out 4-6 weeks.