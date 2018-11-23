Rangers' Mats Zuccarello: In lineup Friday
Zuccarello (lower body) will make his return to the lineup against the Flyers on Friday, NHL.com reports.
Zuccarello has played in just one of the Rangers' previous seven outings due to his lower-body issue. The forward is pointless in his last four appearances, despite having notched 10 shots on goal during that stretch. The forward's reintroduction to the lineup will allow New York to deploy a full complement of forwards after Cody McLeod (hand) was ruled out 4-6 weeks.
More News
-
Rangers' Mats Zuccarello: Could suit up Friday in Philly•
-
Rangers' Mats Zuccarello: Out again•
-
Rangers' Mats Zuccarello: Unavailable against Stars•
-
Rangers' Mats Zuccarello: Surprise scratch Saturday•
-
Rangers' Mats Zuccarello: Seven shots in return•
-
Rangers' Mats Zuccarello: Slated to play Thursday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 8
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...