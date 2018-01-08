Rangers' Mats Zuccarello: In lineup Sunday
Zuccarello (illness) will play against Vegas on Sunday.
After being forced to sit out Saturday's contest, Zuccarello has recovered in time for the matchup in the desert. After going pointless in three straight contests to close out 2017 the 30-year-old has bounced back and notched an assist in each of his first two games in 2018, and will look to extend his streak and build upon his 31 point effort (eight goals, 23 assists) that he's already recorded during his first 40 games.
