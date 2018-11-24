Rangers' Mats Zuccarello: Injured scratch Saturday

Zuccarello (groin) won't play Saturday afternoon against the Capitals.

Zuccarello's status came down to the wire for Friday's game against the Flyers, but he decided to tough it out and logged 15:29 of ice time in the 4-0 road loss. The top-six contributor posted a minus-3 rating in the most recent game, but he did tack on a pair of blocked shots. At any rate, he'll now have two full days to rest before the next game. Tim Gettinger figures to make his NHL debut in place of Zuccarello.