Rangers' Mats Zuccarello: Just one point in last seven games

Zuccarello had two shots on goal over 18:12 of ice time in Tuesday's 3-0 loss to the Jets.

Zuccarello should have gotten the scoring started in the opening frame, but he missed a wide open net on a wrap-around attempt, clanking the puck off the far post instead. While he led all Rangers forwards in ice time here, the diminutive winger was unable to break out of a slump that's seen him tally just one assist without a goal over the past seven games.