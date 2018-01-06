Rangers' Mats Zuccarello: Late scratch with illness

Zuccarello will sit out Saturday's game against the Coyotes due to an illness, Steve Zipay of Newsday reports.

The Blueshirts will try to compensate for Zuccarello's absence by rolling out rookie Vinni Lettieri, who scored in his NHL debut Dec. 29. Hopefully the illness doesn't linger, as Zuccarello assisted in his first two games of 2018, including the Winter Classic win over the Sabres at Citi Field on New Year's Day.