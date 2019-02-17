Rangers' Mats Zuccarello: Leads charge in loss
Zuccarello scored two goals, one on the power play, in Sunday's 6-5 loss to the Penguins.
The 31-year-old has been locked in for more than a month now, piling up seven goals and 23 points in his last 16 games. With the Rangers likely to be sellers at the trade deadline and Zuccarello an unrestricted free agent in the offseason, his hot streak couldn't have come at a better time for the Blueshirts, but a reduced role on a Stanley Cup contender would have a big impact on his fantasy value if he does get dealt.
