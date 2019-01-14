Rangers' Mats Zuccarello: Lights lamp twice in loss

Zuccarello scored two goals in Sunday's 7-5 loss to the Blue Jackets.

That's now three goals in the last two games for Zuccarello, who's only lit the lamp seven times all season. The 31-year-old continues to see premium ice time for the Rangers, both at even strength and with the man advantage, but it's only recently that he's begun taking real advantage of it. Given his track record, however, he should be able to post stronger numbers in the second half.