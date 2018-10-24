Rangers' Mats Zuccarello: Lights lamp twice
Zuccarello scored two goals and dished out three hits in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Panthers.
Zuccarello entered the game with six assists in eight games but no goals. He got his first of the year by firing a puck off a defender's shins and between Michael Hutchinson's legs on the power play. He added another with a snipe over Hutchinson's glove to provide insurance in the third period. Zuccarello now has eight points in nine games as he leads the charge with the rebuilding Rangers.
